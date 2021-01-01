Brandon Lee's family offer support following Halyna Hutchins's death on film set

The family of late actor Brandon Lee have spoken out following cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's tragic death in an onset firearm accident.

The incident occurred on the set of Alec Baldwin's western movie Rust in New Mexico on Thursday after a prop gun the actor was handling discharged and killed Hutchins and seriously injured director Joel Souza.

Brandon, the son of the late action star Bruce Lee, was killed on the set of The Crow in 1993 after an actor fired a gun that he believed to be loaded with blanks but which also contained a dummy cartridge that was lodged in the gun.

The late star's name trended on Twitter following the incident and his family used an account maintained by his sister Shannon to offer their support to all those involved in the tragedy that killed Hutchins.

"Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust," Shannon tweeted. "No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period."

A host of Hollywood stars and filmmakers have also paid tribute to Hutchins, including Joe Manganiello, who worked with her on the movie Archenemy, Elijah Wood, and James Gunn.

In a statement to the media, officials from the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office confirmed that Baldwin had discharged the firearm and that their investigations are ongoing.

"The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor," they said.

"Ms Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St Vincent regional medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident."