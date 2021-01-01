Taraji P. Henson hopes music project will inspire others to follow 'wildest dreams'

Taraji P. Henson hopes her upcoming music project will encourage others to follow their dreams.

During an appearance on Good Morning America earlier this month, the Empire actress announced that she has been working on an EP that features some "really good, feel-good music".

While Taraji still hasn't confirmed a release date for the record, in an interview for the November 2021 issue of Women's Health magazine, she opened up about her desire for the music to inspire people of all ages.

"I want people to know that it's never too late for anything," the 51-year-old shared. "You can get your health together and live out your wildest dreams."

Taraji went on to explain that she took a hands-on approach to making the EP, and spent time working on her own lyrics and collaborating with music producers.

Previously, the star showcased her vocal ability in Muppets Haunted Mansion, and is also set to appear as Miss Hannigan in NBC's Annie Live later in the year.