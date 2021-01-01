NEWS Winners announced at British Academy Cymru Awards 2021 Newsdesk Share with :





The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in Wales, BAFTA Cymru, has announced the winners of the 30th British Academy Cymru Awards. The awards honour excellence in broadcasting and production within film and television in Wales and by the Welsh in UK productions, and serve to inspire the next generation of creative talent.



Gangs of London received four awards, for Matt Flannery (Photography and Lighting: Fiction) with his first BAFTA Cymru win, Sara Jones (Editing), Tom Pearce (Production Design) and Sound Team (Sound).

It’s A Sin received two awards, with Actor going to first-time winner Callum Scott Howells and Writer to Russell T Davies.



Rhod Gilbert received the Presenter award for Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience, which also won for Factual Series. The Pembrokeshire Murders collected the award for Television Drama and for which Marc Evans won Director: Fiction, making it the 8th win of his career.



Morfydd Clark won her first BAFTA Cymru award for Actress for her performance in Saint Maud. Director: Factual was presented to first-time nominee Liana Stewart for Black & Welsh.



The winner of this year’s Breakthrough award is Michael Kendrick Williams for his role as producer on Britannia's Burning: Fire on the Bridge / Britannia: Tân ar y Bont.



Strictly Amy: Crohn’s and Me won the award for Single Documentary. Photography: Factual was presented to the Camera Team for Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care. Pawb a’i Farn – Black Lives Matter won the award for News and Current Affairs.



The Make-up and Hair award was won by Claire Pritchard-Jones for Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse. Caroline McCall won Costume for her work on His Dark Materials.



Children’s Programme was awarded to Deian a Loli for the third time; Entertainment Programme was won by Dolig Ysgol Ni: Maesincla; and the Short Film category was won by The Welshman. Feature/Television Film was awarded to Eternal Beauty.



The 30th BAFTA Cymru Awards was hosted by Alex Jones, with 22 awards being presented throughout the evening. The ceremony was broadcast on BAFTA’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels and is available to watch here.



WINNERS OF BRITISH ACADEMY CYMRU AWARDS IN 2020

(winners in BOLD)



Full list of Nominees for the 2021 British Academy Cymru Awards



ACTOR

CALLUM SCOTT HOWELLS It's A Sin - Red Production Company / Channel 4

KEITH ALLEN The Pembrokeshire Murders - World Productions in association with Severn Screen / ITV

MARK LEWIS JONES Gangs of London - Pulse Films, SISTER / Sky Atlantic

MICHAEL SHEEN Quiz - Left Bank Pictures / ITV



ACTRESS Sponsored by Urban Myth Films

ALEXANDRIA RILEY The Pembrokeshire Murders - World Productions in association with Severn Screen / ITV

ANDRIA DOHERTY It's A Sin - Red Production Company / Channel 4

JUDI DENCH Six Minutes to Midnight - Mad as Birds/ Reliance Entertainment Productions 6 / Ella Communications / Lionsgate / Sky Cinema

MORFYDD CLARK Saint Maud - Escape Plan Productions / Film4 / BFI Film Fund



BREAKTHROUGH Sponsored by Welsh Government

ENLLI FYCHAN OWAIN (Producer) The Welshman - Ebb in Joy Pictures

JAMES PONTIN (Director) The Merthyr Mermaid - BBC Cymru Wales / BBC One Wales

MICHAEL KENDRICK WILLIAMS (Producer) - Britannia's Burning: Fire on the Bridge / Britannia: Tân ar y Bont - Rondo Media / BBC One Wales / S4C



CHILDREN’S PROGRAMME Sponsored by Hugh James Solicitors

DEIAN A LOLI - Cwmni Da / S4C

JAMIE JOHNSON OUTSIDE THE BOX - Short Form Film Company / iPlayer

MABINOGI-OGI A MWY - Boom Cymru / S4C



COSTUME DESIGN

CAROLINE MCCALL His Dark Materials - Bad Wolf/ BBC Studios / HBO / BBC ONE

DAWN THOMAS-MONDO The Pembrokeshire Murders - World Productions in association with Severn Screen / ITV

LUCINDA WRIGHT Six Minutes to Midnight- Mad as Birds / Reliance Entertainment Productions 6 / Ella Communications / Lionsgate / Sky Cinema

SARAH ARTHUR A Discovery of Witches - Bad Wolf / Sky One



DIRECTOR: FACTUAL Sponsored by Cardiff Council

HANNAH BERRYMAN Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm – ie ie productions ltd / BBC Four

LIANA STEWART Black and Welsh – ie ie Productions ltd / BBC One Wales

LUKE PAVEY Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care - Frank Films / BBC One Wales

NIA DRYHURST DRYCH: Chwaer Fach Chwaer Fawr - Dogma / S4C



DIRECTOR: FICTION Sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

ASHLEY WAY White Lines - Left Bank Pictures / Vancouver Media / Netflix

GARETH EVANS Gangs of London - Pulse Films / SISTER / Sky Atlantic

JON JONES We Hunt Together - BBC Studios / Alibi

MARC EVANS The Pembrokeshire Murders - World Productions in association with Severn Screen / ITV



EDITING Sponsored by Gorilla

AL EDWARDS Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care - Frank Films / BBC One Wales

ELEN PIERCE LEWIS White Lines - Left Bank Pictures / Vancouver Media / Netflix

SARA JONES Gangs of London - Pulse Films / SISTER / Sky Atlantic

SARA JONES His Dark Materials - Bad Wolf / BBC Studios / HBO / BBC ONE



ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME Sponsored by Cywain, Menter a Busnes

AM DRO! - Cardiff Productions / S4C

DOLIG YSGOL NI: MAESINCLA - Darlun / S4C

PRIODAS PUM MIL - Boom Cymru / S4C

SGWRS DAN Y LLOER - KRISTOFFER HUGHES - Teledu Tinopolis / S4C



FACTUAL SERIES Sponsored by Channel 4

A SPECIAL SCHOOL - Slam Media / BBC One Wales

CORNWALL: THIS FISHING LIFE - Frank Films / BBC Two

CRITICAL: INSIDE INTENSIVE CARE - Frank Films / BBC One Wales

RHOD GILBERT’S WORK EXPEREIENCE - Zipline Media Limited / BBC One Wales



FEATURE/TELEVISION FILM

ETERNAL BEAUTY - Cliff Edge Pictures, British Film Institute, Welsh Government / Ffilm Cymru Wales / The Wellcome Trust

NUCLEAR - Yellow Nuclear

ROCKFIELD: THE STUDIO ON THE FARM - ie ie productions ltd / BBC Four



MAKE UP AND HAIR

CLAIRE WILLIAMS Gangs of London - Pulse Films / SISTER / Sky Atlantic

CLAIRE PRITCHARD-JONES Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse - Hartswood Films / Sky One

JACQUELINE FOWLER His Dark Materials - Bad Wolf / BBC Studios / HBO / BBC ONE



NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS Sponsored by IJPR

CHANNEL 4 NEWS - WALES & THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ITN Channel 4 News Wales Bureau / Channel 4

LLOFRUDDIAETH MIKE O'LEARY - ITV Cymru Wales / S4C

PAWB A’I FARN- BLACK LIVES MATTER - Teledu Tinopolis / S4C



PHOTOGRAPHY FACTUAL

CAMERA TEAM Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care - Frank Films / BBC One Wales

EMILY ALMOND BARR Black and Welsh - ie ie Productions ltd / BBC One Wales

NATHAN MACKINTOSH Hidden Wales with Will Millard - Lazerbeam / Frank Films / BBC One Wales

TUDOR EVANS The Story of Welsh Art - Wildflame Productions / BBC Two Wales



PHOTOGRAPHY AND LIGHTING: FICTION

BAZ IRVINE The Pembrokeshire Murders - World Productions in association with Severn Screen / ITV

JOHN CONROY Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse - Hartswood Films / Sky One

MATT FLANNERY Gangs of London - Pulse Films / SISTER / Sky Atlantic

MILOS MOORE Industry - Bad Wolf / BBC Studios / HBO / BBC Two



PRESENTER Sponsored by Deloitte

ELIN FFLUR in Sgwrs Dan y Lloer - Kristoffer Hughes - Teledu Tinopolis / S4C

NATHAN BLAKE in Wales' Black Miners - Cardiff Productions / BBC One Wales

RHOD GILBERT in Rhod Gilbert's Work Experience - Zipline Media Limited / BBC One Wales

RICHARD PARKS in Richard Parks: Can I Be Welsh & Black? - Hello Deer Productions / Silver Star Productions / ITV Cymru Wales



PRODUCTION DESIGN Sponsored by Sugar Creative

JAMES NORTH A Discovery of Witches - Bad Wolf / Sky One

TOM PEARCE Gangs of London - Pulse Films / SISTER / Sky Atlantic

TOM PEARCE Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse - Hartswood Films / Sky One



SHORT FILM

FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Deivos Films

I CHOOSE – ie ie Productions / BBC Two Wales

THE NEST - It's My Shout / BBC Two Wales

THE WELSHMAN - Ebb in Joy Pictures



SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

BLACK AND WELSH - ie ie Productions / BBC One Wales

CRITICAL: CORONAVIRUS IN INTENSIVE CARE - Frank Films / BBC One Wales

RHOD GILBERT: STAND UP TO INFERTILITY - Wales & Co Media / Llanbobl Vision / BBC One Wales

STRICTLY AMY: CROHN’S AND ME - Wildflame Productions / BBC One Wales



SOUND

PRODUCTION TEAM Gangs of London - Pulse Films / SISTER / Sky Atlantic

PRODUCTION TEAM His Dark Materials - Bad Wolf / BBC Studios/ HBO / BBC ONE

PRODUCTION TEAM The Pembrokeshire Murders - World Productions in association with Severn Screen / ITV

PRODUCTION TEAM Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse - Hartswood Films / Sky One



TELEVISION DRAMA Sponsored by Facilities by ADF

HIS DARK MATERIALS - Bad Wolf, BBC Studios / HBO / BBC ONE

INDUSTRY- Bad Wolf / BBC Studios / HBO / BBC Two

THE PEMBROKESHIRE MURDERS - World Productions in association with Severn Screen / ITV

UN BORE MERCHER/KEEPING FAITH - Vox Pictures / S4C / BBC One Wales



WRITER Sponsored by Decade 10

BARRY JONES Rybish - Cwmni Da / S4C

GARETH EVANS, MATT FLANNERY Gangs of London - Pulse Films / SISTER / Sky Atlantic

RUSSELL T DAVIES It's A Sin - Red Production Company / Channel 4