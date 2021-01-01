Winners announced at British Academy Cymru Awards 2021

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in Wales, BAFTA Cymru, has announced the winners of the 30th British Academy Cymru Awards. The awards honour excellence in broadcasting and production within film and television in Wales and by the Welsh in UK productions, and serve to inspire the next generation of creative talent.
Gangs of London received four awards, for Matt Flannery (Photography and Lighting: Fiction) with his first BAFTA Cymru win, Sara Jones (Editing), Tom Pearce (Production Design) and Sound Team (Sound).
It’s A Sin received two awards, with Actor going to first-time winner Callum Scott Howells and Writer to Russell T Davies.
Rhod Gilbert received the Presenter award for Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience, which also won for Factual Series. The Pembrokeshire Murders collected the award for Television Drama and for which Marc Evans won Director: Fiction, making it the 8th win of his career.
Morfydd Clark won her first BAFTA Cymru award for Actress for her performance in Saint Maud. Director: Factual was presented to first-time nominee Liana Stewart for Black & Welsh.
The winner of this year’s Breakthrough award is Michael Kendrick Williams for his role as producer on Britannia's Burning: Fire on the Bridge / Britannia: Tân ar y Bont.
Strictly Amy: Crohn’s and Me won the award for Single Documentary. Photography: Factual was presented to the Camera Team for Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care. Pawb a’i Farn – Black Lives Matter won the award for News and Current Affairs.
The Make-up and Hair award was won by Claire Pritchard-Jones for Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse. Caroline McCall won Costume for her work on His Dark Materials.
Children’s Programme was awarded to Deian a Loli for the third time; Entertainment Programme was won by Dolig Ysgol Ni: Maesincla; and the Short Film category was won by The Welshman. Feature/Television Film was awarded to Eternal Beauty.
The 30th BAFTA Cymru Awards was hosted by Alex Jones, with 22 awards being presented throughout the evening. The ceremony was broadcast on BAFTA’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels and is available to watch here.
Full list of Nominees for the 2021 British Academy Cymru Awards
ACTOR
CALLUM SCOTT HOWELLS It's A Sin - Red Production Company / Channel 4
KEITH ALLEN The Pembrokeshire Murders - World Productions in association with Severn Screen / ITV
MARK LEWIS JONES Gangs of London - Pulse Films, SISTER / Sky Atlantic
MICHAEL SHEEN Quiz - Left Bank Pictures / ITV
ACTRESS Sponsored by Urban Myth Films
ALEXANDRIA RILEY The Pembrokeshire Murders - World Productions in association with Severn Screen / ITV
ANDRIA DOHERTY It's A Sin - Red Production Company / Channel 4
JUDI DENCH Six Minutes to Midnight - Mad as Birds/ Reliance Entertainment Productions 6 / Ella Communications / Lionsgate / Sky Cinema
MORFYDD CLARK Saint Maud - Escape Plan Productions / Film4 / BFI Film Fund
BREAKTHROUGH Sponsored by Welsh Government
ENLLI FYCHAN OWAIN (Producer) The Welshman - Ebb in Joy Pictures
JAMES PONTIN (Director) The Merthyr Mermaid - BBC Cymru Wales / BBC One Wales
MICHAEL KENDRICK WILLIAMS (Producer) - Britannia's Burning: Fire on the Bridge / Britannia: Tân ar y Bont - Rondo Media / BBC One Wales / S4C
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMME Sponsored by Hugh James Solicitors
DEIAN A LOLI - Cwmni Da / S4C
JAMIE JOHNSON OUTSIDE THE BOX - Short Form Film Company / iPlayer
MABINOGI-OGI A MWY - Boom Cymru / S4C
COSTUME DESIGN
CAROLINE MCCALL His Dark Materials - Bad Wolf/ BBC Studios / HBO / BBC ONE
DAWN THOMAS-MONDO The Pembrokeshire Murders - World Productions in association with Severn Screen / ITV
LUCINDA WRIGHT Six Minutes to Midnight- Mad as Birds / Reliance Entertainment Productions 6 / Ella Communications / Lionsgate / Sky Cinema
SARAH ARTHUR A Discovery of Witches - Bad Wolf / Sky One
DIRECTOR: FACTUAL Sponsored by Cardiff Council
HANNAH BERRYMAN Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm – ie ie productions ltd / BBC Four
LIANA STEWART Black and Welsh – ie ie Productions ltd / BBC One Wales
LUKE PAVEY Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care - Frank Films / BBC One Wales
NIA DRYHURST DRYCH: Chwaer Fach Chwaer Fawr - Dogma / S4C
DIRECTOR: FICTION Sponsored by Champagne Taittinger
ASHLEY WAY White Lines - Left Bank Pictures / Vancouver Media / Netflix
GARETH EVANS Gangs of London - Pulse Films / SISTER / Sky Atlantic
JON JONES We Hunt Together - BBC Studios / Alibi
MARC EVANS The Pembrokeshire Murders - World Productions in association with Severn Screen / ITV
EDITING Sponsored by Gorilla
AL EDWARDS Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care - Frank Films / BBC One Wales
ELEN PIERCE LEWIS White Lines - Left Bank Pictures / Vancouver Media / Netflix
SARA JONES Gangs of London - Pulse Films / SISTER / Sky Atlantic
SARA JONES His Dark Materials - Bad Wolf / BBC Studios / HBO / BBC ONE
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME Sponsored by Cywain, Menter a Busnes
AM DRO! - Cardiff Productions / S4C
DOLIG YSGOL NI: MAESINCLA - Darlun / S4C
PRIODAS PUM MIL - Boom Cymru / S4C
SGWRS DAN Y LLOER - KRISTOFFER HUGHES - Teledu Tinopolis / S4C
FACTUAL SERIES Sponsored by Channel 4
A SPECIAL SCHOOL - Slam Media / BBC One Wales
CORNWALL: THIS FISHING LIFE - Frank Films / BBC Two
CRITICAL: INSIDE INTENSIVE CARE - Frank Films / BBC One Wales
RHOD GILBERT’S WORK EXPEREIENCE - Zipline Media Limited / BBC One Wales
FEATURE/TELEVISION FILM
ETERNAL BEAUTY - Cliff Edge Pictures, British Film Institute, Welsh Government / Ffilm Cymru Wales / The Wellcome Trust
NUCLEAR - Yellow Nuclear
ROCKFIELD: THE STUDIO ON THE FARM - ie ie productions ltd / BBC Four
MAKE UP AND HAIR
CLAIRE WILLIAMS Gangs of London - Pulse Films / SISTER / Sky Atlantic
CLAIRE PRITCHARD-JONES Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse - Hartswood Films / Sky One
JACQUELINE FOWLER His Dark Materials - Bad Wolf / BBC Studios / HBO / BBC ONE
NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS Sponsored by IJPR
CHANNEL 4 NEWS - WALES & THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ITN Channel 4 News Wales Bureau / Channel 4
LLOFRUDDIAETH MIKE O'LEARY - ITV Cymru Wales / S4C
PAWB A’I FARN- BLACK LIVES MATTER - Teledu Tinopolis / S4C
PHOTOGRAPHY FACTUAL
CAMERA TEAM Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care - Frank Films / BBC One Wales
EMILY ALMOND BARR Black and Welsh - ie ie Productions ltd / BBC One Wales
NATHAN MACKINTOSH Hidden Wales with Will Millard - Lazerbeam / Frank Films / BBC One Wales
TUDOR EVANS The Story of Welsh Art - Wildflame Productions / BBC Two Wales
PHOTOGRAPHY AND LIGHTING: FICTION
BAZ IRVINE The Pembrokeshire Murders - World Productions in association with Severn Screen / ITV
JOHN CONROY Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse - Hartswood Films / Sky One
MATT FLANNERY Gangs of London - Pulse Films / SISTER / Sky Atlantic
MILOS MOORE Industry - Bad Wolf / BBC Studios / HBO / BBC Two
PRESENTER Sponsored by Deloitte
ELIN FFLUR in Sgwrs Dan y Lloer - Kristoffer Hughes - Teledu Tinopolis / S4C
NATHAN BLAKE in Wales' Black Miners - Cardiff Productions / BBC One Wales
RHOD GILBERT in Rhod Gilbert's Work Experience - Zipline Media Limited / BBC One Wales
RICHARD PARKS in Richard Parks: Can I Be Welsh & Black? - Hello Deer Productions / Silver Star Productions / ITV Cymru Wales
PRODUCTION DESIGN Sponsored by Sugar Creative
JAMES NORTH A Discovery of Witches - Bad Wolf / Sky One
TOM PEARCE Gangs of London - Pulse Films / SISTER / Sky Atlantic
TOM PEARCE Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse - Hartswood Films / Sky One
SHORT FILM
FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Deivos Films
I CHOOSE – ie ie Productions / BBC Two Wales
THE NEST - It's My Shout / BBC Two Wales
THE WELSHMAN - Ebb in Joy Pictures
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
BLACK AND WELSH - ie ie Productions / BBC One Wales
CRITICAL: CORONAVIRUS IN INTENSIVE CARE - Frank Films / BBC One Wales
RHOD GILBERT: STAND UP TO INFERTILITY - Wales & Co Media / Llanbobl Vision / BBC One Wales
STRICTLY AMY: CROHN’S AND ME - Wildflame Productions / BBC One Wales
SOUND
PRODUCTION TEAM Gangs of London - Pulse Films / SISTER / Sky Atlantic
PRODUCTION TEAM His Dark Materials - Bad Wolf / BBC Studios/ HBO / BBC ONE
PRODUCTION TEAM The Pembrokeshire Murders - World Productions in association with Severn Screen / ITV
PRODUCTION TEAM Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse - Hartswood Films / Sky One
TELEVISION DRAMA Sponsored by Facilities by ADF
HIS DARK MATERIALS - Bad Wolf, BBC Studios / HBO / BBC ONE
INDUSTRY- Bad Wolf / BBC Studios / HBO / BBC Two
THE PEMBROKESHIRE MURDERS - World Productions in association with Severn Screen / ITV
UN BORE MERCHER/KEEPING FAITH - Vox Pictures / S4C / BBC One Wales
WRITER Sponsored by Decade 10
BARRY JONES Rybish - Cwmni Da / S4C
GARETH EVANS, MATT FLANNERY Gangs of London - Pulse Films / SISTER / Sky Atlantic
RUSSELL T DAVIES It's A Sin - Red Production Company / Channel 4