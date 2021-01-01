Gwyneth Paltrow didn't know about Glenn Close slight over Oscar win

Gwyneth Paltrow had no idea Glenn Close once questioned her Oscar win.

During an interview with Andy Cohen for Watch What Happens Live last week, Cohen asked the actress/entrepreneur about the comment in a segment called Plead the Fifth, in which celebrities are asked a series of questions where they can only pass on one.

“I just heard this from you, Andy! I never heard about this,” the 49-year-old said when asked about the comment, where Close posited Paltrow's 1999 win for Shakespeare in Love "didn't make sense”.

The 74-year-old made the remark during an interview for Popcorn with Peter Travers last year.

“I honestly feel that to be nominated by your peers is about as good as it gets," Close said. "And then, I’ve never understood how you could honestly compare performances, you know? I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in Central Station and I thought, ‘What?’ It doesn’t make sense.”

To date, Paltrow has landed one Oscar, whereas Close has been nominated eight times over her four-decade-long career. The Hillbilly Elegy star mused that some award nominations may not be motivated by performances, but instead "whether (a film) has traction or whatever”.

“Publicity, how much money did they have to put it out in front of everybody’s sight, I have to be philosophical about it, if I was upset about it,” she added.