Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria breaks silence after fatal shooting on Rust set

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin has broken her silence following the tragic death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Last Thursday, the 30 Rock actor had been filming the movie at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when he discharged a prop firearm, accidentally killing Hutchins, 42, and wounding director Joel Souza.

Alec issued a statement on Friday, in which he conveyed his "shock and sadness" over the incident, and on Monday, Hilaria shared that she was "heartbroken" over Halyna's passing.

"My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec," she posted on Instagram. "It's said, 'There are no words,' because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."

Hilaria did not share any further comment.

Over the weekend, Alec was photographed hugging Halyna's husband Matthew, as well as her nine-year-old son.

In his original statement, the Hollywood star declared his immense sadness over the incident.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours," the 63-year-old wrote on his Twitter page. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Last week, police officials reported that no one had been arrested and no charges had been filed, with the accident still under "open and active" investigation.