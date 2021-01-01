Christopher Nolan gushes over Dune

Christopher Nolan has lavished praise on 'Dune'.



The 51-year-old filmmaker discussed the making of the new sci-fi blockbuster with director Denis Villeneuve and revealed that he is impressed with the adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel.



Speaking on the 'Directors Cut Podcast', Christopher said: "It's one of the most seamless marriages of live-action photography and computer-generated visual effects that I've seen. It's very, very compelling at every turn."



Nolan – whose previous credits include 'Tenet', 'Inception' and 'The Dark Knight' trilogy of 'Batman' movies – believes that Villeneuve's picture will introduce a "new generation of fans" to 'Dune'.



He said: "I think this film is going to introduce a whole new generation of fans to 'Dune' who have never read the book and perhaps will go and read it now.



"I think it's an extraordinary piece of work. I've had the luxury of seeing it a couple of times now, and each time I watch it I discover new things, new details to the world. The way in which it's made is absolutely for the big screen. It's a real pleasure and a real gift to film fans everywhere – and thank you very much for that, Denis."



'Dune' is the first of a planned two-part adaptation of Herbert's novel and Denis had hoped to film both installments back to back, but studio bosses were put off by the cost.



The 'Prisoners' director said: "It's something I proposed right away, because I was feeling that to try to put that huge story into one movie would be a mistake. It was not a discussion; they agreed spontaneously.



"I should say that you're always as good as your last movie, and you bring that reputation to the table. And I think that 'Blade Runner 2049' just wasn't a major blockbuster success, so they were a bit cold at the idea of investing in two movies right away."