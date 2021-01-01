Ireland Baldwin calls out Candace Owens over comments about fatal shooting on Rust set

Ireland Baldwin has called out Candace Owens over controversial comments she made about Alec Baldwin this week.

On Monday, the 26-year-old criticised Owens on her Instagram Stories after the political pundit mocked her father over the accidental, fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust last Thursday.

"You are the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I've ever come across," Baldwin wrote, tagging Owens in the post. "Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed... Shame on you."

The model shared a tweet from the conservative talk show host that read, "Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers. What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren't for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad."

Beneath, Baldwin indicated she was taking a break from social media.

"I am ashamed to (breathe) the same air as this woman," she exclaimed, before describing Owen's decision to be unvaccinated as "hurting people".

Baldwin also told readers to unfollow her if they want to "defame" her father or "tweet such horrific statements about this tragic situation".

Afterward, Owens replied on her Instagram Stories, "Ireland Baldwin is in my DMs because I don't feel bad for her psychopathic father. Feel bad for the victim, not Alec. He has always been a predator in Hollywood who was given a pass."

However, despite the public clash, the two seemed to have settled the matter over direct messages, with each sharing screenshots later indicating that they had a "real conversation" on the matter.

"Thank you for taking the time to have a real conversation. Have a peaceful evening," Baldwin wrote in a screenshot of DMs shared to her Story, with Candace replying, "No problem. Same to you."

With the screenshot, the star added: "Sometimes having an actual conversation can go a long way."