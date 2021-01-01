Keanu Reeves gifts luxury watches to John Wick 4 stuntmen

Keanu Reeves has gifted four of his John Wick 4 stuntmen personalised Rolex watches.



To mark the end of the movie shoot, The Matrix actor treated Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, and Li Qiang with the timepieces during a dinner in Paris last weekend.



Taking to Instagram, Marinas posted a close-up snap of the watch, which was engraved with the message, “The John Wick Five. Thank You, Keanu. JW4. 2021.”



In the caption, the stuntman added, “Best wrap gift ever.”



According to experts, the watches are Rolex Submariners. The timepieces retail for around $10,000 (£7,300) each.



Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 sees Reeves return as the titular assassin, and also features appearances from Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane.



The film is set to be released in May 2022.