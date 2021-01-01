Rumer Willis 'incredibly grateful' for Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's co-parenting skills

Rumer Willis is "incredibly grateful" that she never felt forced to choose between her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

In a recent interview with People, the 33-year-old actress spoke about the importance of good communication in relationships and how that applies to her divorced parents.

"I'm incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them," Rumer explained, noting that other friends who have divorced parents were often put in the middle.

"I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays and I didn't have to do that," she continued, praising her parents for making their family work although it "looked different".

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress is the oldest child of the two stars, who were married between 1987 and 2000. Willis and Moore also share daughters Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27. The Die Hard actor married Emma Heming Willis in 2009 and they share two daughters Mabel Ray, nine, and Evelyn Penn, seven.

The Moore-Willis crew made headlines last year when they quarantined together in Idaho. Speaking with Naomi Campbell for her YouTube series No Filter with Naomi, Moore said that she was "grateful" to spend the time with her ex-husband and children.

"It was really a blessing," she said of the time they spent isolating together. "It's everything that's come forward has allowed us to reevaluate what's important and what needs attention that has been overlooked and neglected. It was amazing."