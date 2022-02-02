Bill Murray's musical film New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilisation to hit cinemas in 2022

Bill Murray is to star in a unique musical film.

The 71-year-old actor will indulge in his passion for music in 'New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilisation' and the picture will debut in UK cinemas on February 2nd 2022, in honour of his 1993 film 'Groundhog Day'.

The project was filmed at the historic Acropolis in Greece back in June 2018 and has been directed by Andrew Muscato.

The show features Bill alongside world-renowned cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez.

It features a blend of classical music, rock, jazz poetry and literature, with Murray reading and singing throughout the film with music performed by the ensemble. The movie is tied together with the wit and humour that the 'Ghostbusters' star is known for.

Bill and the ensemble perform pieces from Walt Whitman, Van Morrison, Tom Waits, Bach, Bernstein, Gershwin and many more.

The project spawned from a chance meeting on a plane, when Murray was amused that Vogler's cello was taking up the window seat. The pair struck up a friendship which ultimately led to the performance being brought to the big screen.

Bill said of the collaboration: "I rode the perfect wave of three wondrous musicians."

Vogler added: "'New Worlds' became a fantastic artistic journey, that was born out of my friendship with Bill. I will always treasure our 'New Worlds' Tour as one of the most exciting adventures in my life."

Producer Tanja Dorn of Dorn Music is "thrilled" to see Bill's musical project brought to the big screen.

She said: "We couldn't be more humbled that the years of working with Bill Murray, Jan Vogler, Mira Wang and Vanessa Perez on 'New Worlds' has culminated in this worldwide theatrical release. We are thrilled with our partners we can now bring it to audiences to enjoy."