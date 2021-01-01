Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attend first Wrexham soccer game

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney tasted defeat in the first soccer game they attended as the co-owners of Wrexham A.F.C.



The Hollywood duo finalised a deal to buy the Welsh team in February but hadn't been able to watch the side play until Tuesday's away match against Maidenhead United due to the Covid-19 pandemic and work commitments.



Despite falling to a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat after his team fought back to level after conceding a two-goal deficit, Ryan seemed to enjoy the occasion - posting a string of photos of him and Rob enjoying the highs and lows of the match on Instagram.



"Football is a staggering, heartbreaking, gorgeous, tommy-gun of soul-deadening, evil and beauty and I'm never sleeping again ever ever," the Free Guy star, who is taking a "sabbatical" from filmmaking, wrote of his first experience watching a soccer game as an owner.



The actors were also accompanied by a crew filming a documentary on their new sporting venture, Welcome to Wrexham.



Wrexham's manager Phil Parkinson told the BBC that the pair had kept a "low profile" before the game but would meet with him and his players "later in the week".



Ryan and Rob have already invested $2.75 million (£2 million) in the club as they aim to turn Wrexham into a "global force" and guide them up the English leagues from their current position in the fifth tier.



However, despite a number of new signings, the club has endured a mixed start to the 2021-22 season and are currently placed mid-table having played 11 games.