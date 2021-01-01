Josh Lucas cast in shark thriller The Black Demon

Josh Lucas will star in the shark thriller 'The Black Demon'.



The 50-year-old actor has joined the cast of the flick that will be directed by 'Rambo: Last Blood' helmer Adrian Grunberg.



The movie has been written by Boise Esquerra and will start principal photography on location in the Dominican Republic in December.



A description for the project reads: "The film follows oilman Paul Sturges (Lucas) as he takes his family on vacation to Bahia Azul. There, the coastal town he and his wife once knew has mysteriously crumbled and the locals are nowhere to be found.



"Paul starts off his day with a routine visit to inspect his nearby oil rig, but before he knows it, his entire family has landed with him on the rotting metal tower. From the depths of the ocean rises a massive megalodon known only by its name: the Black Demon.



"Under constant threat from this primeval species of shark, Paul must find a way to get his family back to shore alive."



'The Black Demon' has been developed by Mucho Mas Media and Silk Mass. Highland Film Group have co-financed the film, which is targeted for a 2023 release.



Arianne Fraser, the CEO of Highland Film Group, said: "Survival thrillers centred on the apex predator of the ocean have captivated audiences for generations, and to have this fresh take helmed by the action master Adrian and led by the incredibly talented Josh, makes 'The Black Demon' a truly exciting project."



Josh is also set to feature in the film 'Lilly' alongside Patricia Clarkson and his previous credits include 'Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Ford v Ferrari'.