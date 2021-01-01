Brett Gelman joins Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile cast

Brett Gelman has been cast in 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'.

The 45-year-old star has joined a starry ensemble for the film that also includes Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Winslow Fegley.

Will Speck and Josh Gordon are directing the movie, which is based on the bestselling 1965 children's book by Bernard Waber.

The tale centres on the titular reptile who lives in a house in New York City. Lyle enjoys helping the Primm family with everyday chores and plays with the neighbourhood kids.

However, one neighbour insists that Lyle belongs in a zoo. Mr. Grumps and his cat, Loretta, don't like crocodiles and everything Lyle does to win them over seems to go wrong.

It will take all of Lyle's charm and courage to reveal the hero and friend behind the crocodile smile.

Speck and Gordon are producing the film with Hutch Parker, while the script is being adapted by Will Davies.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul – the song-writing team behind the music of 'La La Land' and 'Dear Evan Hansen' – are writing original music for the picture and are also executive producing. Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall and Mark Sonnenblick are also contributing to the film's soundtrack.

The film is slated for release in November 2022.

Brett recently appeared alongside Michael B. Jordan in the spy thriller 'Without Remorse' and his TV credits include 'Fleabag', 'Twin Peaks' and 'Stranger Things'.