Timothée Chalamet once ran his own YouTube channel

Timothée Chalamet briefly ran a YouTube channel where he modified gaming controllers.



The 25-year-old actor and his Dune co-star, Zendaya, recently spoke to professional gamer Nate Hill about their new film. When Chalamet spoke about his favourite gaming consoles as a child, he brought up a long-held fan theory that he ran a YouTube channel in 2010 where he customised Xbox controllers.



"I actually had a YouTube channel people found, it's YouTube dot com backslash ModdedController360," the Call Me By Your Name star admitted. "I used to paint mod controllers."



Despite his interest in the creative endeavour, Chalamet said he only posted three videos to the account and they are still active on the video-sharing platform. After completing the custom designs - which included a "Christmas-themed" one - he would sell them for around $10 (£7). Chalamet's short-lived design career ended when his parents objected to the mess.



"My parents were like, 'There's spray paint all over the house, you can't do this anymore,'" he joked.