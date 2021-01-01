Michelle Obama set to guest star on final season of Black-ish

Michelle Obama will guest star on the final season of the sitcom Black-ish.

The news was announced on Thursday via the show's official Instagram account, where the former First Lady can be seen posing with cast members, including Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Yara Shahidi, on set.

"#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @michelleobama join us as an upcoming guest star," representatives for the show wrote in the caption.

The Becoming author shared the news on her Instagram Stories, writing, "I've long been a fan of @blackishabc's wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can't wait for you all to see it!"

In May, show creator Kenya Barris announced that the Emmy-nominated sitcom would end after eight seasons.

"To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for it's EIGHTH... and FINAL SEASON (sic)," he wrote on Instagram.

"In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end," Barris continued. "We are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we'd hoped for (sic) and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!"

The final season is set to premiere in 2022.