Mila Kunis reveals Ashton Kutcher battled pancreatitis ahead of playing Steve Jobs

Mila Kunis has revealed that Ashton Kutcher was hospitalised with pancreatitis twice while preparing for his 2013 film Jobs.

Appearing on the YouTube show Hot Ones, the 38-year-old actress described her husband's health struggles leading up to his portrayal of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Host Sean Evans asked the Bad Moms star whether Kutcher actually had given himself pancreatitis from drinking too much carrot juice in preparation for playing the late Apple CEO. Jobs was famous for practising a strict diet, later revealing that the diet was an attempt to cope with his neuroendocrine cancer.

Kunis confirmed the story was true and added that the 43-year-old actor was "downplaying" the medical issue at the time.

"He was so dumb. He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid," she recalled. "We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis!"

The That '70s Show star told USA Today at the time that he was practising a fruit-only diet to get into character, but it resulted in him being "doubled over in pain".

"My pancreas levels were completely out of whack," Kutcher said at the time. "It was really terrifying... considering everything."

Pancreatitis is the medical term given to inflammation or swelling of the pancreas.