Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to have met 'dream man' in her forties

Gwyneth Paltrow can't believe she met her "dream man" when she was in her forties.

Following her split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2014, the actress/entrepreneur began dating TV producer Brad Falchuk, with the couple marrying in September 2018. Reflecting on her romance with Brad during a recent interview on TODAY, Gwyneth shared that she hopes her relationship inspires others to pursue love.

"I think (it's) wonderful for people who had a marriage or a relationship that didn't work out to understand that it's really possible to meet your dream man halfway through your life," the 49-year-old stated, adding that she is now very comfortable in her own skin. "By the time you're in your mid-40s, you really know yourself. And I think if you really give yourself the permission to be yourself, it's so freeing."

Elsewhere in the chat, Gwyneth promoted her new Netflix show, Sex, Love & Goop, which explores the topics of sexuality and wellness.

However, the Goop founder admitted that her two children, Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, aren't keen on her discussing some of the subject matter at home.

"Teenagers, I think in general, don't want to have conversations about sex with their mom," she laughed. "So, it's not something that I lead with at the breakfast table."