Kal Penn engaged to longtime boyfriend

Kal Penn is engaged to his longtime partner.

During an interview to promote his new memoir, You Can't Be Serious, on CBS News' Sunday Morning, reporter Luke Burbank commented on the "matter-of-fact" way in which the Harold & Kumar actor came out as gay in the book.

"I mean, you know, Josh and I've been together for 11 years," he responded. "We had our 11th anniversary in October. So, for me and writing about it, I think the tricky thing was, you're right, it's very matter-of-fact in our lives, and when you're the son of Indian immigrants who says that you want to be an actor, the chaos that that creates in your family and your community, will trump anything else, always."

Kal didn't share any further details about his relationship.

However, in a separate chat with People, he opened up about his first date with Josh, and recalled how he was shocked when his date rocked up to his home with a pack of beer and switched on the TV to watch NASCAR racing.

"I thought, 'This obviously is not going to work out," the 44-year-old jokingly remembered. "Next thing you know, it's been a couple months and we're watching NASCAR every Sunday. I'm like, 'What is happening?' I wanted the reader to enjoy the love and the humour through all of those stories.

"The whole point of writing this book was for the reader to feel like we're having a beer together. I thought, if we're supposed to feel like we're having a beer together, then I want to take you into my stories and I want you to experience them with the same joy that I've experienced them."

You Can't Be Serious will be available to purchase from 2 November.