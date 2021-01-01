Hilaria Baldwin fears Alec Baldwin will develop PTSD after accidental shooting tragedy

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria fears the actor will develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after accidentally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The prop firearm Baldwin was using while filming the Western accidentally discharged last month, killing Hutchins, 42, and wounding director Joel Souza.

In her first solo interview about the tragedy, Hilaria told the New York Post on Saturday that she bundled their six joint children in a car the day after the shooting and just drove without a destination in mind, and finally landed upon Manchester, Vermont, where Baldwin joined them later. Hilaria explained that she decided to leave New York to protect her husband and their children from the press scrutiny and to give him space to process the incident.

"I brought (Alec) up here because we have to mourn Halyna's death," she said. "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD.

"You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it's traumatic. We just came up here for quiet... He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health. It's an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful."

She added that they are eagerly awaiting the results of the Santa Fe Sheriff Office's investigation to get the answers they so desperately need.

"We don't know what happened, and we have the same questions as everyone does. We want answers faster than anyone. We have to have respect for the process of the authorities," she said. "Alec has done movies with guns for 40 years. Nothing like this has ever happened. There should be zero probability of that ever happening."

Earlier that day, Baldwin gave his first on-camera interview about the incident, addressing paparazzi on a roadside in Manchester standing alongside Hilaria. He cast doubts on the production on Rust ever resuming and declared his support for new measures to improve gun safety on film sets.

Speaking of Hutchins, he said, "She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe and started shooting I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened."

He added that he is in "constant contact" with Hutchins' husband Matthew and talks to the police every day.