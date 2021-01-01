Carole Baskin sues Netflix over Tiger King 2

Carole Baskin has sued the production company behind Tiger King 2 for using footage of her from the original docuseries.

Baskin, who gained recognition from the first series as the owner of Big Cat Rescue, filed the federal complaint in Florida on Monday, according to TMZ.

The conservationist and her husband, Howard Baskin, are seeking to prevent the sequel's production company, Roya Good Productions, from using her likeness in promotion material. Baskin has accused the streaming giant of not gaining permission to use her image in the second instalment of the series, which she claims did not participate in. The couple allege that they only signed waivers for their image to be used in the first season, and that the contract did not mention sequels.

"Understanding that the Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions' use of the footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue to the single, initial documentary motion picture, the Baskins believed that any sequel - though odious - would not include any of their footage," court documents claim. Baskin adds that she was surprised to see her image in the promotion for Tiger King 2.

"The Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions right to use film footage of the Baskins to 'a documentary motion picture.' Throughout the Appearance Releases there is only reference to and mention of 'the Picture.' No mention is made of granting Royal Goode Production sequel rights, rights to create derivative works from 'the Picture' or additional seasons or episodes," the filing continues.

"By utilizing the film footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue secured by Royal Goode Productions under the Appearance Releases in 'sizzle reels' and promotional trailers for the sequel entitled 'Tiger King 2,' the Defendants are in breach of the terms of the Appearance Releases," it concludes.

Tiger King 2 is slated to drop on Netflix "this year".