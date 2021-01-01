Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is engaged to marry her girlfriend Dylan Meyer.



The Twilight actress revealed during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday that the screenwriter proposed to her.



"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," the 31-year-old said. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."



Sharing more details about Meyer's proposal, the Spencer actress added, "I wasn't specific at all. It's not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfil what weird f**king gender role thing. We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f**king so cute."



Stewart and Meyer, who first met on a movie set years before they began dating, were first photographed together in New York City in August 2019 and Meyer made their relationship Instagram official that October, with her posting a snap of them kissing.



The Hollywood star previously told Howard Stern back in November 2019 that she couldn't wait to propose to the Moxie writer.



"I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast," Stewart said of their relationship. "I can't say (about my proposal plans) right now because she'll find out. I have a couple of plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don't think... I think it's pretty undeniable."