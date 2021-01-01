Alec Baldwin shares Rust crew member's social media post defending conditions on set

Alec Baldwin has disputed allegations there was a relaxed attitude towards safety on the set of his film, Rust.



On Instagram, the 63-year-old actor shared a screenshot of a Facebook comment made by Terese Magpale Davis, who worked in the Rust wardrobe department.



Captioned "Read this" the comment read, "I'm so sick of this narrative. I worked on this movie. The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bulls**t."



Davis alleged the crew worked a 12.5-hour day on only one occasion. Aside from that, she claimed most shoots were "under 12". On the day of the fatal, accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Davis said, "We had come off of a 12-hour turnaround after an 11-hour shoot day. We had (including camera) gotten off by 6:30pm. We had just had a 56-hour weekend right before that."



The crew member claimed that "no one was too tired to do their jobs" and that her view is evidenced by "daily timesheets". Davis also pushed back at previous public statements by other crew members, saying that camera crew members "HAD hotels" but that they "didn't feel they were fancy enough".



"You can't tell me that 6 big men felt so unsafe in their hotel but were fine sleeping in their cars in parking lots (which never happened) like they also claimed," she continued. "They were given hotels. Half of them didn't use them even when the hotels were nicer because we were getting off so early each night."



Prior to the fatal shooting, which also injured director Joel Souza, camera operators had walked off the set in protest due to working conditions, according to local authorities. Last week, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said that he believed there were issues on the production regarding safety. The incident is currently under investigation.