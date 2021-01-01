NEWS BBC Film celebrates 47 nominations for the British Independent Film Awards Newsdesk Share with :





BBC Film, the feature filmmaking arm of the BBC, has backed films and talent that have collectively gained 47 nominations for this year’s British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) which were announced this morning. The nominations include four of the Best British Independent Film nominees, four of the Best Director nominees, and all five Best Screenplay nominees.



BBC Film is behind 10 films nominated for BIFAs this year, which reflects the broad slate the BBC division supports at every level of British independent filmmaking.



Rose Garnett, Director of BBC Film, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have supported these bold, ambitious films and filmmaking talent, and we’re thrilled that BIFA voters have recognised their outstanding work.”



The 10 nominated films supported by BBC Films are:



AFTER LOVE directed by Aleem Khan (nine nominations)

Best British Independent Film (Aleem Khan, Matthieu de Braconier), Best Director (Aleem Khan), Best Screenplay (Aleem Khan), Best Debut Director (Aleem Khan), Best Debut Screenwriter (Aleem Khan), Best Actress (Joanna Scanlan), Best Supporting Actress (Nathalie Richard), Best Supporting Actor (Talid Ariss), Best Casting (Shaheen Baig)



THE SOUVENIR PART II directed by Joanna Hogg (nine nominations)

Best British Independent Film (Joanna Hogg, Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, Andrew Lowe, Luke Schiller), Best Director (Joanna Hogg), Best Screenplay (Joanna Hogg), Best Supporting Actress (Tilda Swinton), Best Supporting Actor (Richard Ayoade), Best Costume Design (Grace Snell), Best Editing (Helle Le Fevre), Best Make-Up & Hair (Siobhan Harper-Ryan), Best Production Design (Stéphane Collonge)



ALI & AVA directed by Clio Barnard (seven nominations)

Best British Independent Film (Clio Barnard, Tracy O’Riordan), Best Director (Clio Barnard), Best Screenplay (Clio Barnard), Best Actress (Claire Rushbrook), Best Actor (Adeel Akhtar), Best Casting (Shaheen Baig), Best Music (Connie Farr, Harry Escott)



THE NEST directed by Sean Durkin (six nominations)

Best British Independent Film (Sean Durkin, Ed Guiney, Derrin Schlesinger, Rose Garnett, Amy Jackson, Cristina Piovesan), Best Director (Sean Durkin), Best Screenplay (Sean Durkin), Best Actress (Carrie Coon), Best Actor (Jude Law), Best Cinematography (Mátyás Erdély)



SWEETHEART directed by Marley Morrison (five nominations)

Best Debut Director (Marley Morrison), Breakthrough Producer (Michelle Antoniades), Best Supporting Actress (Jo Hartley), Breakthrough Performance (Nell Barlow), Best Debut Screenwriter (Marley Morrison)



COW directed by Andrea Arnold (four nominations)

Best Documentary (Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor), Best Cinematography (Magdalena Kowalczyk), Best Editing (Rebecca Lloyd, Jacob Schulsinger, Nicolas Chaudeurge), Best Sound (Nicolas Becker, Cyril Holtz, Linda Forsen)



PIRATES directed by Reggie Yates (three nominations)

Best Debut Screenwriter (Reggie Yates), Best Casting (Shaheen Baig), Best Music (Iain Cooke)



BENEDICTION directed by Terence Davies (two nominations)

Best Screenplay (Terence Davies), Best Costume Design (Annie Symons)



TRUE THINGS directed by Harry Wootliff (one nomination)

Best Actress (Ruth Wilson)



PRECIOUS HAIR & BEAUTY directed by John Ogunmuyiwa (one nomination)

Best British Short Film (John Ogunmuyiwa, Sophia Gibber, Tony Longe, Lene Bausager)



The British Independent Film Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday 5 December.