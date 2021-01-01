Sarah Jessica Parker offering Sex and the City fans chance to rent Carrie Bradshaw's apartment

Sarah Jessica Parker is offering die-hard Sex and the City fans the chance to stay in Carrie Bradshaw's New York City apartment.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the HBO Max original And Just Like That..., in which the actress reprises her iconic role, Parker has teamed up with executives at Airbnb to rent out a recreation of Carrie's brownstone. Fans can also enjoy access to her closet, as well as have brunch in Chelsea, sip Cosmopolitans at local bars, and dress up for a fashion-focused photoshoot.

"The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy," shared Parker in a statement. "I'm excited for our audience to experience Carrie's New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time."

At first, the star will host guests for two one-night stays, priced at $23 (£20) a night, in honour of the 23 years since fans were first introduced to the show, for up to two guests on 12 and 13 November.

Those wanting to apply can request to book on the Airbnb website on 8 November.

And Just Like That... is slated to be released in December.