Will Smith reflects on 'falling in love' with movie co-star Stockard Channing

Will Smith has admitted he "fell in love" with his Six Degrees of Separation co-star, Stockard Channing.

In an extract of his upcoming memoir, Will, obtained by Just Jared, the Men in Black actor revealed he developed feelings for the Grease actress while they were making the 1993 comedy-drama, even though he was married to first wife Sheree Zampino at the time.

Noting that he opted for a method approach on set, Will acknowledged the whole scenario was very complicated.

"Sheree and I were in the first few months of our marriage with a brand-new baby and for Sheree, I can imagine that this experience was unsettling to say the least," he writes, according to the outlet. "She'd married a guy named Will Smith and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier (his character in Six Degrees of Separation). And to make matters worse, during shooting I fell in love with Stockard Channing.

"After the film wrapped, Sheree and Trey and I moved back to L.A. Our marriage was off to a rocky start. I found myself desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard."

Previously, Will touched on the subject in an interview for GQ magazine, published in September. In response, Stockard revealed she was flattered by the story.

"That's very lovely to hear. We liked each other and trusted each other. That's actually quite rare," she commented. Everything was easy from the first time we met each other... He didn't have a lot of the neurotic stuff that most of us have."

Will, 53, divorced Sheree in 1995. He wed Jada Pinkett Smith two years later.