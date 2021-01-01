Actor William Lucking dies

William Lucking has died at the age of 80.

The actor, perhaps best known for playing Piney Winston on TV series Sons of Anarchy, passed away on 18 October at his home in Las Vegas. No cause of death was announced.

In an obituary penned by Lucking’s wife, Sigrid Insull Lucking, and shared online by his longtime friend, actor Stephen Macht, the Michigan native was described as an “elegant man”.

“Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics, and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry,” she wrote. “He was a giant of a man with the soul of a poet, one who ‘contained…a tension of sorts within his being…like a boulder teetering on a hill…or a balloon expanding towards its extreme,’ as one friend put it.”

Lucking is also survived by his two daughters and two granddaughters.

In addition to Sons of Anarchy, the actor was also known for his roles in films such as The Magnificent Seven Ride and The Rundown, as well as for portraying Col. Lynch in the first series of the 1980s TV show The A-Team.