Chris Pratt accused of shading ex-wife Anna Faris on Instagram

Chris Pratt has been accused of shading his ex-wife, Anna Faris, in a new Instagram post.

Earlier this week, the 42-year-old actor shared a photo of him and his second wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, captioning the post with things that he loves about her.

"Guys. For real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love!" the Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote about Schwarzenegger, who he married in 2019 and welcomed a daughter with last year.

"She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That's the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me," the actor continued. "My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It's her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don't get her anything, I'll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey."

Some fans believed the post subtly shaded his ex-wife Faris. Faris and Pratt met in 2007 on the set of the film Take Me Home Tonight and later married in 2009. The couple split in 2017 and share a nine-year-old son, Jack, who was born prematurely and has since experienced an array of health issues, including a few hernia operations, eye surgeries and "a little heart issue," according to the actress' podcast, Unqualified.

"That 'healthy daughter' line actually made me want to barf bc I remember watching interviews from Anna Faris with her talking about their sons' health issues but how smart and sweet he is like what the f**k (sic)," one Twitter user wrote in response to the post.

The backlash caused the 44-year-old actress to trend on Twitter, alongside "Crisp Rat" and "Pratt". Many gushed about how loved Faris is, with Jezebel columnist Danielle Tcholakian writing, "idk (I don't know) but seems like it would be great to be anna faris. imagine your ex said/did something covert awful and instead of just quietly being hurt and fuming you got to watch the whole internet be like THIS MOTHERF**KER."