Scott Speedman is a first-time father

Scott Speedman is a new dad.



The Grey's Anatomy actor took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that his girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann had given birth to a daughter named Pfieffer Lucia on 26 October.



"Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe," the 46-year-old captioned a snap of him cradling the newborn.



In addition, Lindsay posted a series of black-and-white snaps of her daughter.



"Our beautiful daughter was born at home on October 26th at 8:33am weighing 6.6lb," she wrote. "Pfeiffer, for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea & Lucia, to forever be our little 'light'. We love you little Pfeiff."



Scott and Lindsay started dating in 2017.