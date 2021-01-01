Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to shut production while Letitia Wright recovers from on-set injury

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is shutting down production while Letitia Wright recovers from an on-set injury.

The 28-year-old actress has been recuperating in her native London since September, after getting injured while shooting a stunt sequence on-location in Boston in late August.

Although production had worked around her absence until now, with shooting continuing in Atlanta, director Ryan Coogler has been forced to shut down the set until Wright can return, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wright portrays, Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and after the death of Boseman in 2020 following a secret cancer battle, Shuri was elevated to the lead of the sequel.

Shooting is expected to resume early in 2022.

A spokesperson for Wright said: "Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022. Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

Wright's injuries were previously explained as "minor" and in September, her co-star Angela Bassett said she had already made a swift recovery.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Angela - who plays Ramonda, mother to Shuri, the Princess of Wakanda - said of her co-star: "She had a little bit of a fall, but it's not too bad. You know, anything like that will shake you up, but she's just a little, slight, little petite thing. But she is fine and ready to go."

The pair are reprising their respective roles alongside actors Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, and Florence Kasumba.

And Angela admitted "every day" on set is like a "love fest" for the late Boseman.

She said: "We're excited about that. Of course, we still have a little, you know, we feel some kind of way in our heart, of course. So every day is just a testament and a love fest for our dear [Chadwick Boseman]."