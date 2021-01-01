Kylie Jenner 'broken' following tragedy at Astroworld concert

Kylie Jenner is "broken and devastated" by the tragedy that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's concert on Friday night.

Eight people were killed following a crowd surge while the rapper was performing as part of his Astroworld Festival, held at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, with approximately 17 others suffering serious injuries.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning, Kylie issued a statement on the incident.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday's events," she commented. "And also, for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

Kylie, who is currently expecting her second child with Travis, was at the gig with their three-year-old daughter Stormi.

And she also rejected accusations that he kept performing even when crowd members yelled at him to stop.

"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," she added. "I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

Elsewhere, rapper Roddy Ricch announced that he will be donating his fee from his Astroworld performance to the victims' families, and SZA noted she was "speechless".

"Speechless about last night. I'm actually in shock n don't even know what to say... just praying for everyone in Houston, especially those that lost their lives."

In addition, Kid Cudi posted: "Really messed up about the news at Astroworld. My heart goes out to the families who lost a loved one last night and everyone who was injured."