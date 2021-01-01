Vin Diesel urges Dwayne Johnson to return to Fast & Furious franchise

Vin Diesel has urged Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to return to the 'Fast & Furious' franchise.

The 54-year-old actor has taken to Instagram to encourage Dwayne to "fulfil" his destiny by reprising the role of Luke Hobbs in the money-spinning film series.

Vin - who plays Dominic Toretto in the movies - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits. (sic)"

Vin urged the wrestler-turned-actor to "rise to the occasion" by returning to the franchise.

Alongside a throwback photo of them together, he added: "I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny. (sic)"

In recent years, the Hollywood duo have been exchanging barbs in the media, leading fans to believe that they'll never work with each other ever again.

However, Vin recently suggested that he's ready to move past their previous issues, insisting that his critical comments came from a place of "tough love".

He explained: "It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character.

"My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be. As a producer to say, OK, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don’t know - Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks.

"That’s something that I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love."