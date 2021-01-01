Maria Shriver encourages son-in-law Chris Pratt to 'rise above the noise' amid backlash

Maria Shriver has encouraged her son-in-law Chris Pratt to "rise above the noise" following the backlash he received over his wording on a recent Instagram post.



Last week, the 42-year-old actor shared a photo of him and his second wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, captioning the post with things that he loves about her.



"Guys. For real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love!" the Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote about Schwarzenegger, who he married in 2019 and welcomed a daughter with last year.



Some fans believed the post subtly shaded his ex-wife, Anna Faris. They share a nine-year-old son, Jack, who was born prematurely and has since experienced an array of health issues.



Following the backlash, journalist and author Shriver, Pratt's mother-in-law, commented on the post with an uplifting message for the actor.



"I want to remind you today what a good man you are what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla what a great husband you are to Katherine what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have !!" the 66-year-old wrote on Friday. "I love you Chris keep being your wonderful self rise above the noise your kids love your family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life I'm proud of you xo."