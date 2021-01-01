Paris Hilton celebrates arrival of 'wedding week'

Paris Hilton has begun the countdown to her wedding.

The socialite, who got engaged to Carter Reum in February, is set to tie the knot with the businessman on Thursday, and she began the four-day countdown on Sunday alongside photos of the couple at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) gala over the weekend.

"My forever date night (loved up emojis)... Loved being on the host committee with my fiancé for @LACMA's beautiful gala celebrating Art + Film," she wrote in the caption. "It was an amazing event. I can't believe my wedding week is finally here! 11/11 (ring and bride emojis) #4MoreDays #ParisInLove."

Paris and Carter reportedly changed wedding venues at the last minute and are believed to be exchanging vows at her late grandfather Barron's Bel-Air estate in California, where the reception is also set to take place.

The big day is being filmed for the 40-year-old's reality show Paris in Love, which will begin airing on Thursday. The 13-part series will document the engagement, wedding dress shopping, their joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas, and much more, before culminating with the nuptials.

In an earlier Instagram post on Sunday, Paris gushed over her husband-to-be alongside snaps from various vacations.

"No matter the season - winter in the snow or summer on the lake - You've become my home away from home," she wrote. "Home isn't a place, it's a person. Now and forever, I'm so happy we get to build our home together. I can't wait to be your wife. (ring emoji) 11/11 #ForeverYours #ParisInLove."