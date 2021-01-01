Princess Charlene reunited with family in Monaco

Princess Charlene is back in Monaco with her husband and children.



Sources told People that the 43-year-old arrived in Nice, France on Monday morning, where she has reunited with Prince Albert II and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, before they were flown to the principality by private helicopter.



The update ends several months of speculation about Charlene and Albert's relationship, with the former Olympic swimmer "grounded" in South Africa, where she grew up, since May 2021 after she caught an infection that affected her nose, throat, and ears, and meant she was unable to fly back to Monaco. Charlene underwent an operation in August, and was hospitalised again the following month as a result of a "medical emergency" relating to the original diagnosis. She underwent her "final surgery" in October.



"I came to South Africa to oversee some foundation projects," she stated to People at the time. "I was unwell at the time. I had an infection which was addressed immediately. Unfortunately, it grounded me for some months here in South Africa."



Charlene has not yet commented on her return to Monaco. However, a representative for the royal family posted two images of Albert, Charlene, and their children embracing and said the reunion was "filled with joy and emotion".