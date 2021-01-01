Reese Witherspoon 'loves' when she's mistaken for daughter Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon loves it when people mistake her for her eldest child.

In an interview for the December 2021 issue of U.S. InStyle magazine, the Legally Blonde actress was asked what 22-year-old Ava Phillippe thinks of people constantly comparing her appearance to that of her famous mother.

"Well, I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young," Reese responded. "I'm so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother."

Reese went on to share that she encourages Ava to speak to her Big Little Lies co-star Zoë Kravitz, as the actress also greatly resembles her mother, Lisa Bonet.

"We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot. Because she and her mother look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, 'Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.' I mean, that's another mother-daughter combo that's like identical twins," the 45-year-old smiled.