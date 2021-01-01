Jeff Bezos jokes about viral video of Lauren Sanchez meeting Leonardo DiCaprio

Jeff Bezos has jokingly responded to a viral video showing his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez meeting Leonardo DiCaprio.

Over the weekend, a clip showing Sanchez, 51, excitedly greeting and gazing at the Hollywood actor while at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, circulated on the Internet.

Followers snapped up the opportunity to make humorous comments like, "Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos' girlfriend looks at Leonardo DiCaprio," and "Jeff Bezos' girl literally just forgot she's holding hands with the richest man in the world as soon as DiCaprio hugged her."

On Monday, Amazon founder Jeff - who is one of the world's richest men - hit back at the memes, taking to Twitter to post a snap of him posing alongside a sign that reads, "Danger! Steep Cliff Fatal Drop."

He added in the caption: "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something... @LeoDiCaprio."

Jeff, 57, and TV personality Lauren confirmed their relationship status in 2020, not long after the entrepreneur finalised his divorce from MacKenzie Scott.