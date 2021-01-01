Alyssa Milano delayed daughter's birth so she could share Beyoncé's birthday

Alyssa Milano delayed her daughter's birth so she could have the same birthday as Beyoncé.



In an interview for People's Me Becoming Mom podcast, the Charmed actress recalled how her youngest child, Elizabella, was meant to have a planned Caesarean section, but she went into labour around five weeks early. But when given the choice of whether to deliver on the 3rd or 4th of September, Alyssa opted for the latter for a very cool reason.



"My doctor, whom I love so much, said to me, 'I think we're gonna take her. The question is, are we gonna go - it was like 11:30 at night - or should we wait until after midnight?'" she recalled. "And (my best friend) Alaa looked up whose birthdays were on the 3rd and the 4th. And he was like, 'Beyoncé's birthday is on the 4th! Wait until after midnight.'"



"So, we picked her birthday," the 48-year-old continued. "We had a choice between September 3rd and 4th and because Beyoncé's birthday is the 4th, Alaa's like, 'Yep! We're in. The 4th.'"



Along with Elizabella, now aged seven, Alyssa also shares son Milo, 10, with husband David Bugliari.



Other stars to share the birthday include Mark Ronson, Whitney Cummings, Damon Wayans, James Bay, and Max Greenfield.