Pete Davidson pokes fun at Kim Kardashian dating rumours during talk show appearance

Pete Davidson poked fun at rumours suggesting he's dating Kim Kardashian during a talk show interview on Monday.



The comedian met the reality TV star when she hosted Saturday Night Live last month and they have reportedly been on a number of dates.



Pete made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday and the host opened the interview by making reference to the headlines, saying, "I want to address something. I feel like I want to confirm if it's real or rumour..."



The funnyman then chipped in and seemed to address the dating speculation under the guise of discussing his animated series The Freak Brothers, which is due to air on the streaming service Tubi.



"You know, I've been wanting to talk about this because there's a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me. And, you know, but it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out," he joked.



'The Tubi," Seth replied, to which Pete added, "A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi (but) it's a real thing."



Pete's previous celebrity relationships include Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Kaia Gerber, while the KKW Beauty mogul is in the process of getting a divorce from Kanye West.