Bella Hadid opens up about battle with anxiety in emotional post

Bella Hadid has reflected on her battle with anxiety in a raw social media post.

The model took to Instagram on Tuesday to upload a series of selfies showing her crying, and also posted a clip of Willow Smith talking about how it is human nature to feel insecure or not good enough.

In the accompanying caption, Bella explained that she connected deeply with Willow's words and she has had her own "ups and downs" for "a few years now".

"Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone. So, from me to you, you're not alone," she wrote. "I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles... it has its ups and downs, and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point."

Bella went on to insist she's had enough "breakdowns and burnouts" to understand the importance of spending time alone and working through traumas, triggers, and routines.

"You will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself. Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening," the 25-year-old concluded.