Matthew McConaughey opposes Covid-19 vaccine mandate for children

Matthew McConaughey doesn't support a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for children just yet.



On Tuesday, the actor was interviewed at the New York Times' DealBook summit and opened up about his beliefs surrounding vaccination for kids.



"We just said we can vaccinate kids. I want to trust in the science," the 52-year-old began. "Do I think that there's any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no I don't. We all got to get off that narrative. There's not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines."



Last week, officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control authorised the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11.



McConaughey, who is fully vaccinated and has floated a run for office in Texas, insisted he is not anti-vaccine but wants to wait to immunise his and wife Camila Alves's three children - Livingston, eight, Vida, 11, and 13-year-old Levi.



"Right now, I'm not vaccinating (my young children), I'll tell you that," he continued. "I didn't do it because someone told me I had to, I chose to do it."



And the Greenlights author stressed how he and his family have taken the pandemic seriously, especially to protect his 90-year-old mother Kay, who is immunocompromised and has received a booster shot.



"I couldn't mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information," he added. "There's gonna come a time, though - and there has already in these last two years, obviously - there'll come a time where you're gonna have to roll the dice one way or the other and go, where are the numbers in my favour? I'm vaccinated. Wife's vaccinated. ... We're over here just trying to live as healthy a lifestyle as possible, but I couldn't mandate it for kids just yet."