Olivia Munn's pregnancy news was leaked before she was "ready to talk about it".



Back in September, The Newsroom actress confirmed she and comedian boyfriend John Mulaney were expecting their first child.



Reflecting on the timing of the announcement during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Olivia admitted she would have liked to have waited a little longer before sharing the happy news with the public.



"What was harder was when you have people talking about it and leaking it out there before I'm ready to talk about it. You know, since, since I've been pregnant, I've had, four different girlfriends lose their pregnancies all after the safe zone, three months, two at four months, and one at five, six months," she stated. "And I also have an autoimmune disorder and, I'm 41. And so, there are a lot of elements that come into play when you're pregnant and there's a lot of fear and you want to like, do everything you can to, to protect your baby. And so that to me was like, I understand the interest. I'm always interested. I'm super interested when people are pregnant. I want to see what they're wearing, especially now, I want to see all that stuff."



But while it was a "difficult" few months for the star, she has tried to stay as relaxed as possible, and is prioritising comfort.



"I think because of that and because of my doctor's orders to just take stress out of my life, because I was at a really risky place with my autoimmune disorder and the pregnancy that I just decided to just wear (sweatpants). This is the second sweat... this is the second outfit that I've worn in months. I usually just wear this one sweatsuit over and over. Sometimes I'll put another shirt over the sweatpants, but that's been actually a big relief for me," she smiled.