Dakota Johnson compares paparazzi photographers to 'invisible germs'

Dakota Johnson has likened the paparazzi photographers that follow her to "invisible germs".

As the daughter of Hollywood icons Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress has been subjected to media interest her entire life.

But in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dakota insisted photographers have stepped up their efforts to get snaps of her and boyfriend, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, in recent years.

"They have graduated to being sneaky, sneaky vermin into pests that you can see. They're invisible germs. They're like COVID, horrible and deadly," she sighed. "They hide in cars. If you're going to have that job, at least do it with some integrity. Get out of your car and take a picture. It's really frightening to never know if you're being photographed. It's psycho. But then it's like, 'You chose this career, deal with it.' But no, no one should have to deal with that. Luckily, I figured out ways to evade them, and I'm not giving away my secrets. But truly it takes a lot to have a private life."

Dakota went on to share that it was difficult to spend time with her parents, and 91-year-old grandmother Tippi Hedren, during the Covid-19 lockdown, but she did try to take advantage of the break from her busy work schedule.

"I didn't see my dad for a long time because he lives in Montecito and is in his 70s, and we wanted to be safe," the 32-year-old noted. "I saw my mom a bit. It's been weird. If I've been working, I can't really be around my parents because they're older. But my friends and my partner, we've been together a lot, and it's great."