Lea Michele suffered 'a lot of complications' during pregnancy with son

Lea Michele has revealed she had a "very intense" pregnancy with her son.

The actress/singer and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed a baby boy named Ever Leo in August 2020.

In an interview with Extra, Lea shared that she had to go for regular check-ups while she was expecting, with the experience intensified by the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I had a very intense pregnancy with a lot of complications. So, in the midst of the pandemic, I was sort of in and out of hospitals and stuff like that, which added an extra layer of stress and anxiety to what was already a very scary situation. But now we are getting back into the swing of life and introducing our son to the world," she said, adding that becoming a parent has "softened" her - perhaps referring to allegations that she was "unnecessarily difficult" on the set of Glee. "I feel like it definitely has softened me a lot. And I could have probably used some softening. He really is the thing that has changed me the most and I'm so grateful."

Elsewhere in the chat, Lea promoted her new lullaby album Forever, and recalled how she decided to start work on the project shortly after she discovered she was pregnant.

"I left the doctor's office completely surprised. We'd been trying for a while and unsuccessfully, and then this very surprise miracle happened... and the first thing I did was I put my headphones in and I listened to Kacey Musgraves's Golden Hour," the 35-year-old smiled. "Oh, What A World came on... and the minute I heard that song and the lyrics, I was like, 'This is going to be on a lullaby album that I make.''