Paris Hilton gushes over new husband Carter Reum as wedding celebrations conclude

Paris Hilton has heaped praise on her "missing piece" Carter Reum to mark the end of their wedding celebrations.

The socialite tied the knot with the businessman at her late grandfather Barron's estate in Bel-Air, California on Thursday and the newlyweds continued to celebrate their union across the weekend.

To mark the conclusion of the festivities on Sunday, Paris shared images of her exchanging vows with Carter at the altar on Instagram and gushed over her new husband.

"Standing hand in hand at the altar, my heart skipped a beat. It was one of the most incredibly magic and loving feelings I've ever felt in my life," she began the caption. "I had found my missing piece. To me, you're more than my husband. You're my best friend, my teacher, my lover, my confidant, and the father of our future children. I am so proud to stand beside you as your wife. There was a piece of me that always felt I had to go on this journey of life by myself, but now I know the stars were just aligning for us to find each other again. I'm so excited for the future we will create together."

The 40-year-old also wrote an essay about her wedding day on her official website. She recalled how she "felt more like a Princess than ever before" when she started walking down the aisle and felt very emotional seeing Carter waiting at the altar.

"I had to hold myself together though because if I didn't then I'd be crying in all the footage for the show. It was such pure magic," she wrote. "I reached the end of the altar and Carter took my hands in his. Suddenly I wasn't as nervous. Carter has that effect on me... he makes everything feel like a fairy tale. The exchanging of our vows, and then our 'I do's' were definitely a dream. I finally became a wife to the most charming Prince!"

Footage from the ceremony will be broadcast as part of the star's new reality show, Paris in Love.