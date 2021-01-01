Adele credits ex-husband Simon Konecki with 'saving her life'

Adele has credited her ex-husband Simon Konecki with "saving her life".

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey for her TV special, Adele One Night Only, the 33-year-old gave Konecki, the father of her nine-year-old son Angelo, credit for being a stable and positive influence in her life when she became hugely successful and famous.

"I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest. He came at such a moment, where the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me, like, especially at the time in my life," she said. "I was so young and I just think I would have got a bit lost in all of it. I could easily gone down some dodgy paths and self-destructed from being so overwhelmed by all of it... And he came in and was the most stable person I'd ever had in my life up until that point. Even now I trust him with my life."

Adele began dating the charity entrepreneur in 2011 and they got married in 2018 but separated later that year. She told Oprah that she feels like she "disrespected" the institution of marriage by splitting up with Konecki so quickly.

"From a very young age, (I) promised myself that, when I had kids, we'd stay together. And I tried for a really, really long time," she confessed. "I take marriage very seriously... and it seems like I don't now. Almost like I disrespected it by getting married and then divorced so quickly. I'm embarrassed because it was so quick."

The British star is now dating sports agent Rich Paul, who she described as "hilarious" and "very smart". She called their relationship "very smooth" and admitted it's the first time she's "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."

"It's just timing," she continued. "But it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."

The special also features Adele performing old and new hits at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles in front of celebrity guests including Lizzo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Drake, Gabrielle Union, Melissa McCarthy, and Sarah Paulson.