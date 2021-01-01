Blake Lively makes directorial debut with Taylor Swift's new music video

Blake Lively has made her directorial debut with the music video for Taylor Swift's new song.



Swift's country ballad I Bet You Think About Me, which features Chris Stapleton, was released on Monday, and is the first single from the pop superstar's re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version).



In addition, Swift dropped the accompanying music video on YouTube, with the Blank Space hitmaker and her good friend Lively dreaming up the concept and producing the clip.



"I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut," Swift wrote on Twitter. "Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell."



The music video shows Swift turning up to the wedding of an ex-boyfriend, as played by Miles Teller, and causing chaos by ruining the cake and sitting at the children's table.



The footage also features a cameo from Teller's real-life wife Keleigh as the bride, and The National's Aaron Dessner, who collaborated with Swift on her albums Folklore and Evermore.



Swift released Red (Taylor's Version) last week. Consisting of 30 tracks and 20 recorded songs from her 2012 album, the 31-year-old was inspired to create the record as a response to the changed ownership of the masters to her first six studio albums.



"It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn't emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again," she recently wrote on Twitter.