Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum revealed to have nine-year-old daughter

Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum has a daughter from a previous relationship.

The reality TV personality wed the businessman at the former Bel Air estate of her late grandfather Barron Hilton last Thursday, with the celebrations continuing over the weekend.

But while little is known about Reum's personal life, editors at Page Six reported on Monday that he is already a father, having welcomed a "love child" with Laura Bellizzi around nine years ago. While sources told the publication that Reum has only seen his daughter "once" since she was born, he has allegedly signed legal documents acknowledging paternity.

In addition, the 40-year-old's representative confirmed he has a daughter.

"The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so," they declared.

Bellizzi, who appeared on the reality TV show Secrets of Aspen and once briefly dated Mel Gibson, has not yet commented.

Meanwhile, Hilton has been open about her desire to have children with Reum, and during an appearance on the Trend Report With Mara podcast in January, she divulged that she was hoping to start a family after the wedding.

"I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. I haven't got to experience that yet because I don't feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I've finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step," the star shared.