NEWS Rosie Huntington-Whiteleylaunched brand after being 'fed up' Newsdesk Share with :





Rosie Huntington-Whiteley got "fed up" with her career being "at the mercy of other people".



The Rose Inc CEO has explained that her urge to become her own boss came after being left dismayed at the options available for her.



She told PORTER magazine: “I remember picking up the phone to my agent, checking every day what options had come in. And I remember getting off the phone and being so fed up with my life being at the mercy of [other]

people’s decisions.



"It was in that moment that I thought, if I want to make stuff happen, I have to be really proactive.”



The 34-year-old model-and-actress launched the beauty brand in August, and Rosie credits collaborating with other females with shaping the businesswoman she is today.



The former Victoria's Secret Angel - who is pregnant with her second child with her action star spouse Jason Statham, with whom she has four-year-old son Jack - said: “I’ve been really fortunate over the years to work with a lot of female founders and be able to witness the way they work … I’ve been quite collaborative in the way that I’ve partnered with brands, and that’s always been important to me … I wanted to learn because I knew I was wanting to do my own thing.



“There are lots of great women I feel I could pick up the phone [to] and pick their brain should I need to.



"I would love to think that people would feel open to picking up the phone to me one day. Mentorship is such a beautiful thing.”



The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress also hailed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star Elle Macpherson, 57, as her idol in terms of a supermodel who has successfully ventured into the beauty business.



Rosie added of the Elle Macpherson Intimates lingerie line and The Body skincare owner: “[She] was the supermodel who pivoted a successful career into successful businesses and really executed them well. They felt really authentic. [We] have connected over the years and she’s wonderful.”