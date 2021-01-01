Bones actor Heath Freeman dies

Heath Freeman has died at the age of 41.

The film and TV actor, known for playing Gavin Dillon in Raising the Bar and Howard Epps on Bones, passed away on Sunday. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Freeman’s manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the sad news on Tuesday.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts," he commented in a statement to People. "His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.

"He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career.”

The actor’s most recent projects included The Outlaw Johnny Black, Devil’s Fruit, and Terror on the Prairie.

Following the announcement, a number of Freeman’s friends posted tributes on social media.

“I’ll love you forever @heathmonster RIP,” wrote Ashley Benson, while Shanna Moakler added: “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend. You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had.... and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”