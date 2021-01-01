Brian Cox to make directorial debut on Glenrothan

Brian Cox will make his directorial debut on 'Glenrothan'.

The 'Succession' actor will also star in the movie, which is described as a "love letter" to the star's native Scotland and is set against the backdrop of a thriving whisky distillery town in the Highlands.

The film tells the story of two estranged brothers reuniting in the land of their birth. The last time they spoke was on the day of their mother's funeral when – after a violent exchange with their father – the younger of the two left their Highland home for the US.

Forty years later the brothers finally reunite, back on Scottish soil and in the village that houses the family business – the Glenrothan Distillery.

'Glenrothan' has been created by Scottish actor and writer David Ashton, who has co-written the script with Jeff Murphy. It is described as a story of family, forgiveness and the bonding alchemy of whisky.

Brian, 75, said: "'Glenrothan' is my homage to the elements that make Scotland such an extraordinary country, where vibrancy and majesty of the land is expressed through passion and desire – balance by the Scot's deep-rooted humour and grasp of the absurd.

"I want to make a film, which combines all the elements, to show my own deep love for the homeland."

Lionsgate UK's head of development Emma Berkofsky is developing the film with Nevision's creative director Neil Zeiger, who will also produce.

Zeiger explained: "'Glenrothan' was conceived with Brian in mind.

"Without question he is one of the most powerful actors of his generation. However, having worked with him in front of the camera, I knew that his extensive knowledge and vision would elevate the film even further were he to also direct the movie."

Berkofsky added: "We loved the idea of Brian making a film about two estranged brothers forced to come together to save the family whisky distillery. It's a heartwarming story which shows it's never too late to make amends – we couldn't be more excited to bring his vision to the big screen."